Thatcham man completes 70th birthday half-marathon for Newbury Cancer Care Trust

A THATCHAM man has marked his 70th birthday with a fundraising half-marathon in memory of his wife.

Malcolm Hannington set off from his home dressed in a 118 118 costume for the 13.11-mile run on Monday morning, completing the half-marathon in two hours and 26 minutes.

Mr Hannington took up the challenge in memory of his wife Josephine, who died in the Rainbow Rooms at the West Berkshire Community Hospital (WBCH) on Christmas Eve.

Mr Hannington wanted to raise money for the Newbury Cancer Care Trust, which cared for his “very strong and very independent” wife in her final days.

His route took in one of Mrs Hannington’s favourite places, Thatcham lakes and Nature Discovery Centre, where a bench has been installed in her memory.

Following the run, he said: “The run was fantastic, with everything coming together nicely on the day.

“The weather conditions were perfect as my support runner Sarah Moule and myself started the run from my house in Bourne Road.

“We enjoyed lots of support along the way with an ongoing commentary from Steve Prout of Kennet Radio.

“Sarah set the pace for me and it was amazing as we ran into the Nature Discovery Centre to loud cheers and clapping.

“I was so pleased to get below two-and-a-half hours, shaving 25 minutes off my practice time.

“A fitting way to mark my 70th birthday and remember my dear wife Josie at her memorial bench.”

Mr Hannington enjoyed a relaxing day with his family, who presented him with a large marathon man 70 cake.

Mr Hannington has raised more than £2,600, exceeding his £500 target, and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malcolms-marathon

But the half-marathon septuagenarian isn’t stopping there. Mr Hannington will brave the shave for Thatcham Cancer Support group, which helped support him and his wife. at noon on Tuesday, August 11 at George Frederick barbers in Thatcham High Street.