New Slimming World group launched in Thatcham off back of triathlon success

A NEW weight loss group started in Thatcham last week off the back of members completing a charity triathlon in lockdown.

Slimming World consultant Emily Watson Stubbs, from Upper Bucklebury, held the first session of the new group at Frank Hutchings Community Hall last Thursday.

Covid-19 guidelines were in place and members attended in face coverings and sat in socially-distanced spacing in the hall.

Mrs Watson Stubbs said: “I think it went really well.

“We had 18 members through the door, but I think considering the week we had with the news and a lot of people who could potentially be vulnerable, I was really pleased with the 18 that did come through.

“They were really enthusiastic and keen to come along.

“There was a lovely atmosphere, you could feel the buzz in the room.”

The group will meet at 9am on Thursday mornings for regular members, with new members attending at 10am.

The new group at the Frank Hutchings Community Hall is the second in Thatcham and Mrs Watson Stubbs said it was needed as the existing group was at capacity.

She said: “We needed to look for another one.

“It made sense to be somewhere on the other side of town.

“The Frank Hutchings is just a gorgeous venue.

“It’s a big, open space and easy to clean, which we need at the moment.”

Mrs Watson Stubbs is part of the West Berkshire Slimming World team of six consultants running groups every Monday to Saturday in Newbury, Thatcham, Bucklebury, Theale and Hungerford.

Mrs Watson Stubbs joined Slimming World in 2017 and lost six stone after having her daughter.

She competes for fun in triathlons and open water swimming.

During lockdown members from both her groups in Bucklebury and Southcote near Reading completed an Olympic distance triathlon comprising a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and a 10km run.

The 19 members who had never completed a triathlon before took part in the socially-distanced event in July between Reading and Upper Bucklebury with the swim held at the Tri20 swim lake near Burghfield.

The event raise more than £2,500 for Diabetes UK and members who started exercising for the triathlon were still taking part in open swimming, cycling and running.

But she said the real benefit had been the team building and support.

“For members to get out in a place for the first time and swim in a lake, and bike or do couch to 5k is such a huge achievement.

“The fact that those members had the confidence to do something and that gave them the support and that confidence shows what Slimming World is all about.

“We are totally different people, but like-minded in that we want to support each other.

“The triathlon really showed the team and community spirit we have at Slimming World.”

For more information contact Mrs Watson Stubbs at 07793 813509 or emailing slim.with.em.ws@gmail.com or Slimming World West Berkshire via www.facebook.com/SWwestberks