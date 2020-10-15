Thames Water work in Lower Way, Thatcham extended

Thames Water works in Lower Way, Thatcham have been extended for a month.

The company is carrying out emergency works to its pressurised foul water sewer which runs next to the A4 London Road.

Lower Way has been closed from the junction with the A4 and Robertsfield since August 31 and was scheduled until October 19.

Thames Water has said that it has excavated and installed valves in Lower Way and connected a new pipe, but due to "engineering difficulties and positions of the existing rising main", the company has had to expand its excavations.

Thames Water said it would also need to install two new pipes through Lower Way due to bends within the existing rising mains.

As a result, the road closure on Lower Way will remain in place until Friday, November 20.

Diversion routes will be signposted and the company said there would be adequate signage in place for cyclists. Access to properties and businesses will always be maintained.

We’ll do our best to keep noise and disruption to an absolute minimum and apologise for any inconvenience our work may cause.

Residents and businesses can get in touch on 0800 316 9800, selecting option two and quoting the reference BB974567.

Furthermore, West Berkshire Council is prohibiting any vehicle proceeding westbound along London Road, turning left from its junction into Lower Way, and any vehicle proceeding eastbound along London Road turning right from its junction into Lower Way.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected will be via London Road, Benham Hill, Bath Road, Chapel Street, The Moors, and vice versa.