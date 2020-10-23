Thatcham Monster Villain Safari launches in Broadway and Kingsland Centre

VILLAINS are hitting Thatcham’s shops.

Following the success of the Summer Monster Hero Safari, Thatcham Town Council is presenting Monster Villain Safari from today (Friday) until Sunday, November 1.

Families can hunt for 10 creepy, but cute, monster villains like Professor Icky and Nan-Ja, hidden around the town centre, for free.

The Broadway is the best place to start the hunt for the villains and the rest are somewhere in the High Street, Bath Road and Kingsland Centre.

Look out for them in shop windows and local businesses.

The game can be played by scanning the QR codes with a smart phone to receive an amusing, and family-friendly back story of each of the villains, including their amazing powers.

When participants have hunted down all 10 monsters, they will be rewarded with a free ebook featuring the characters they have just found.

With trick-or-treating discouraged this year due to the pandemic, the town council said the game would be a safe, fun alternative for families to enjoy over the half-term break.

Thatcham mayor Mike Cole said: “I saw many families enjoy the Summer Monster Safari and I think the villains hunt will capture the imagination during this Hallowe’en season.

“The town council has had to adapt its events programme quite considerably this year and the online hunts are a safe alternative for families to enjoy during this time.

“There are many independent businesses in Thatcham who have worked hard to keep trading during Covid and so this is a perfect time to explore them while the children are kept entertained with the hunt.”

More information on this event can be found on Thatcham Town Council Facebook page @ThatchamTC.