British Garden Centres opens in Thatcham

A new garden centre opened in Thatcham yesterday (Saturday)

British Garden Centres Thatcham opened in the former Wyevale Centre on the A4 and Tull Way, including a soft play area and expanded Gardener's Retreat restaurant.

Director Boyd Douglas-Davies said: "We had a great day at Thatcham with customers loving the new centre. It was great to meet so many people that had shopped there previously and were pleased to be back."

The centre opened the same day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new lockdown measures for England.

Under the new restrictions all non-essential retail, including, but not limited to, clothing and electronics stores, vehicle showrooms, travel agents, betting shops, auction houses, tailors, car washes, tobacco and vape shops will close.

Soft play centres must also close.

The Government has said that food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and certain other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open.

Mr Douglas-Davies said: "We're delighted that garden centres have been included in the list of essential shops and we are able to stay open. This is a reflection of the benefit plants for indoor and out, bring to the nation."

A limit on the number of people in the centre will be in place, with 100 people allowed in the retail areas, plus 170 seated in the socially distanced restaurant areas.

The centre employs around 40 people full-time and part-time.

With more people taking up gardening during lockdown Mr Douglas-Davies said now was a good time for expansion.

He said: “We think it’s a good location, it’s going to be a good addition to our business.

“We’re looking forward to being there and being part of the local community.

“It’s store 58 for us. It’s important for us as a business to grow and we believe there’s a really good future in garden centres.”