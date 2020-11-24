Thatcham Crown Mead Stores fined for underage sales

A THATCHAM shop has been fined for underage sales of fireworks and alcohol.

JMG Stores Ltd, trading as Crown Mead Stores, was convicted after pleading guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The shop admitted one offence of selling fireworks and alcohol to a person under the age of 18 and one offence of selling a firework out of the permitted time.

At the same hearing Mr Manmohan Nagpal, a director of JMG Stores Ltd and designated premise supervisor, was convicted of one count of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18.

As part of the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) inspection programme Crown Mead Stores was visited in October 2019 where Mr Nagpal sold a 100-shot barrage firework to a 16-year-old volunteer.

In December 2019, reports were received and PPP officers made a test purchase, which resulted in a packet of five Air Bomber Rockets being bought outside of the permitted selling windows laid down in law for stores that do not have a licence to sell all year round.

A follow up test purchase was made at the store by PPP officers in conjunction with Thames Valley Police, which led to a bottle of Strongbow being sold to two 16-year-old volunteers.

At neither sale was an attempt made to check the ID of the underage volunteers, despite the store displaying posters advertising a Challenge 25 policy.

Mr Nagpal was fined £645 for the sale of alcohol to an individual aged under 18. In addition he was ordered to pay £650 costs and a £65 victim surcharge.

JMG Stores Ltd was fined £516 per offence for sale of a firework to an individual under 18 and sale of a firework outside permitted dates without an all year licence.

The company was also ordered to pay £850 costs and £103 victim surcharge.

If any residents have concerns about the sale of age restricted products in West Berkshire, Wokingham and Bracknell they should contact the PPP either online at https://publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/contact-us or call (01635) 519930.