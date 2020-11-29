Thatcham stars wanted for community Christmas display

STARS of Thatcham are being asked to help make a community display shine this Christmas.

Thatcham Town Council, supported by community groups, is planning a series of four festive installations spread throughout the town.

Families are encouraged to make their own stars, which can then be displayed on a ‘Big Star Installation’ closest to them.

The town council said that the aim was to show ‘We are all Stars’ in our own way through the making of stars and showing a collective community spirit this Christmas.

Some schools are getting involved in the project, which will start to be installed from December 11.

The four areas that will be hosting the ‘Big Star Installations’ and will be receiving home-made stars are the Thatcham Family Hub, Swings & Smiles, Thatcham Youth and St Mary’s Church supported by Churches Together.

Town council events manager John Sackett said: “We are encouraging all of Thatcham to be involved and we hope to have over 2,000 stars spread throughout the four installation areas, so if you are interested and want to make your own stars then get in touch with one of the following local area co-ordinators below.

“They can also provide you with an easy to make ‘Make your own star project sheet’ or you can download the project sheet at the town council’s Facebook page @ThactchamTC”

The Thatcham Family Hub: 07824 408456, Sharon.Pearce2@westberks.gov.uk; Swings & Smiles: (01635) 285170, office@swingsandsmiles.co.uk; Thatcham Youth: 07340 131337, hannah.squires@thatchamyouth.org.uk; St Mary’s Church, Church Gate, Thatcham: penny.judge@thatchambaptist.org.uk or nicola.hulks@hotmail.co.uk

The project is funded by Thatcham Town Council with support by Greenham Trust

In addition to the community installations, Thatcham town centre Christmas lights will be in place on the night of December 4 with a new addition of lights along High Street and a special surprise festive animation, sponsored by McCarthy and Stone, next to the Christmas tree, sponsored by Oakley Green Conservatories.

Shops and businesses will be decorating their windows with a festive display themed to fit in with the ‘We are all Stars’ community campaign.

Voting will be conducted through the Newbury Weekly News website.

There will also be a ‘Spirit of Christmas’ trail where people can use their mobile phone to find 10 key spirits hidden in shop windows.

For further information, contact John Sackett or Georgina Curtis-Read on enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or contact Thatcham Town Council offices, Brownsfield Road, Thatcham, RG18 3HF, or call (01635) 863592.