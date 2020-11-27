Thatcham personal trainer to host 12 hour fitness marathon for charity

A THATCHAM-based personal trainer is hosting a 12-hour online fitness marathon on Saturday to raise funds for a local domestic abuse charity.

The founder of LCH Fit UK, Lauren Hooper, suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of a former partner and now wants to do something to help those who have gone through the same.

The online marathon will take place from 8am and 8pm.

So far, £1,600 has been donated and all of the money raised will go to The Dash Charity, which helps women, men and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

The 31-year-old, who set up her own business three years ago, said: “I am so nervous, but I know I have amazing family, friends, clients and total strangers backing me for an amazing cause.”

She added: “My journey has been a long one, but I see myself as a survivor, not a victim and we will always be stronger together.

“Dash have been really kind to me and my only wish is this event helps to turn my experience into something positive and helps others see there is always a way out.”

A number of local business have donated products and services to raffle off as prizes.

Miss Hooper is also putting together a giveaway on her Instagram page.

To make a donation, click here

To take part in the fitness marathon, watch the live stream at www.facebook.com/lchfituk from 7.45am on Saturday.