Thatcham Christmas lights to be switched on tomorrow (Friday)

THATCHAM will twinkle into Christmas tomorrow (Friday) with the switching on of the town’s lights.

In addition to new lights down the High Street, a 30ft, brightly-lit Norwegian spruce, grown locally and sponsored by Oakley Green Conservatories, will take centre stage.

Standing beside the tree and new for this year will be a pair of ‘life-size’ animated and sparkling reindeer, sponsored by McCarthy and Stone.

The developer is building Turner Place Retirement Living development and William House Retirement Living Plus development in Station Road.

McCarthy and Stone Southern divisional marketing manager Nicki Beswarick said: “Christmas is a time when communities like Thatcham really come into their own to celebrate.

“While we are all still uncertain what Christmas will look like this year, we are pleased to be able to play a part in this year’s festivities and hope the glittering reindeer will help bring Christmas cheer to the people of Thatcham.”

Shops are also being encouraged to dress their windows on a star theme for the best-dressed window display.

The Newbury Weekly News has partnered with the town council again and you will be able to vote online for your favourite window.

The winners will be announced on Friday, December 18.

The town council is also asking for help to save the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ by using your smart phone to find 10 ‘Spirits of Christmas’ located in town centre windows.

The trail launches tomorrow (Friday) and you can win a free e-book by finding all 10. More information at www.Facebook.com/ThatchamTC

And a rendition of a well-known Michael Buble Christmas song, performed by Thatcham residents who formed a virtual choir during the festival, will also be released tomorrow.

Tune in to Thatcham Town Council’s Facebook or YouTube page to listen in: www.Facebook.com/ThatchamTC or www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxwsiLmO3ru6xttSI2IvnQ