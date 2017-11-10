go

The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook

Akorn Kitchens

Luscious Lemon Cake - recipe supplied by Akorn Kitchens

Ingredients:

4oz soft margarine

6oz caster sugar

6oz S.R. flour

4 tablespoons milk

2 large eggs

Grated rind of 1 lemon

Syrup:

3 rounded tablespoons icing sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

 

Method

Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin . Set oven to 180c , 350f or gas mark 4 .

Cream fat and sugar , add eggs , flour, finely grated lemon rind and milk .

Mix well to a soft dropping consistency .

Put in tin , smooth top and bake for 40-45 minutes until golden and firm .

Mix sifted icing sugar and lemon juice and pour over cake as soon as it comes
out of the oven.

Leave in tin until completely cold.

 
THIS CAKE FREEZES EXTREMELY WELL WITHOUT LOSS OF FLAVOUR !

Akorn Kitchens

At Akorn Kitchens, we understand that kitchen spaces are about so much more than preparing and eating food. The kitchen is a place for entertaining, an environment where we nurture our families and an area where we unwind at the end of each day.

Our kitchen showrooms, which are based in Newbury, combine these important qualities to provide clients in Wiltshire and Hampshire with contemporary design and installation services. Our kitchen planners add individuality and style to your home with a courteous and informed approach. We also have experienced kitchen fitters working for our company. When customers from the Wiltshire and Hampshire areas visit our kitchen showrooms for the first time, we hold an informal consultation and arrange an appointment to see their existing kitchen space at a convenient time.

Our belief is that no two kitchens are ever the same and by understanding your personal ideas and concepts, our kitchen planners provide a complete design experience without expecting any further obligation on your part.

3 The Paddock, Hambridge Road

Newbury RG14 5TQ

Tel: 01635 49448

info@akornkitchens.co.uk

