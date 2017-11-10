Luscious Lemon Cake

Method Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin . Set oven to 180c , 350f or gas mark 4 . Cream fat and sugar , add eggs , flour, finely grated lemon rind and milk . Mix well to a soft dropping consistency . Put in tin , smooth top and bake for 40-45 minutes until golden and firm . Mix sifted icing sugar and lemon juice and pour over cake as soon as it comes

out of the oven. Leave in tin until completely cold.

THIS CAKE FREEZES EXTREMELY WELL WITHOUT LOSS OF FLAVOUR !