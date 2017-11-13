go

The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook

Slow Cooked Pork with Apricots

Humphries Stonemasons

Slow Cooked Pork with Apricots - recipe supplied by Humphries Stonemasons

Ingredients:

750 g Pork fillet

3 tbsps Vinegar

3 tbsps Worcestershire Sauce

3 tbsps Demerara Sugar

1 Tinned Apricots in syrup

Flour (to coat pork)

Method

Coat the pork loin in flour.

Using the butter, sear the pork fillet in a large pan and place in a casserole dish until light brown.

Add the vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, sugar and apricots (include syrup).

Bake for 1½ hours at 150 oC and serve.

HUMPHRIES STONEMASONS

If it can be made of stone – Humphries Stonemasons can make it.

By combining the traditional stonemasons skills with modern working practices – a piece of stone can be turned in to a work of art.

Operating from our workshop and showroom in Hungerford, Berkshire we pride ourselves on our personal service and for being able to source the finest stone from around the world.

Humphries Stonemasons have been supplying fine, hand-crafted stonework for over 40 years and can offer:

• Hand carved stone fireplaces and hearths

• Gas and solid fuel fires and stoves

• Marble & Granite worktops

• Limestone, Sandstone and Slate flooring

• Bath surrounds and wet rooms

• Engineered composite stone

• Architectural stonework

• Stone restoration

HUMPHRIES STONEMASONS -

01488 682847

