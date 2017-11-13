Slow Cooked Pork with Apricots

Method

Coat the pork loin in flour.

Using the butter, sear the pork fillet in a large pan and place in a casserole dish until light brown.

Add the vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, sugar and apricots (include syrup).

Bake for 1½ hours at 150 oC and serve.

