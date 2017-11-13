Curried Parsnip Soup

Method

In a large saucepan melt the butter and gently fry the onions and parsnips until soft.

Add the curry powder and continue frying for a minute.

Add the stock, bring to the boil, season to taste, reduce the heat and simmer for about

30 minutes.

Allow to cool slightly then puree with a food processor or liquidizer.

Return to the pan, add the cream (reserving enough to use as a garnish)

and reheat without boiling.

Serve garnished with a swirl of cream and sprinkled with paprika.

Greenham Trust

The world famous Greenham Common Airbase, scene of the D-Day launch and Cold War peace protests, was purchased by Greenham Trust in 1997. From the airbase Greenham Common was restored and reopened to the public and Greenham Business Park was created from the former military buildings.

Greenham Trust manages the business park, and, as a charitable trust, uses the revenue from its commercial property to fund good causes in the local area.

£millions from the Trust are daily changing the lives of local people - toddlers groups, nursery schools, primary & secondary schools, the elderly, the environment, arts venues, tourist attractions, churches, ethnic minorities, clubs of all kinds, community organisations, scouts, guides, youth clubs, orchestras, choirs, bands, dramatic groups, parishes, village and community halls, playgrounds, sports facilities, sports clubs, people suffering from any kind of disability or disadvantage, day centres, voluntary organisations and hospitals have all benefitted from Greenham Trust grants.



www.greenhamtrust.com

01635 817444