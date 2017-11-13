Cream and Strawberry Victoria Sponge (Gluten Free)

Method All-in-One Recipe: Serves:6-8 Prep time:10 mins Cooking time:25 mins Pre-heat the oven to 180C / 160C Fan / Gas 4 Grease and flour two 8" / 20cm sandwich tins. Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder into a large bowl and mix until thoroughly blended. Divide the mixture evenly between the tins and level out. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 25 minutes or until well risen and the tops of the cakes spring back when lightly pressed with a finger. Leave to cool in the tins for a few minutes then turn out, and finish cooling on a wire rack. When the cakes are completely cool, pour the cream into a large bowl, and whisk until you have soft peaks. Sift in the icing sugar and gently fold through. Place one of the cakes on your chosen plate or cake stand and spread over the cream, but not right to the edges or it will spill later. Hull and slice the strawberries, then scatter on top of the cream and sandwich the cakes together. Sprinkle the top with caster sugar add two sliced strawberries and serve immediately. CHARTER TRAVEL LLP 30 YEARS OF TRADING IN 2018 As a senior partner I have great pleasure and pride having family members sharing the growth and development of Charter Travel, together with my daughter Dawn Thirkill in our Independently owned family business we have been booking worldwide holidays since 1988. This has given me great pleasure dealing with clients booking 3 generations of the same family grandparents, parents, and now their children. I visit most destinations myself, often with my family to gain first-hand experience of the worldwide destinations we book. Initially specialising in Florida, which is still our number 1 holiday destination. Charter Travel have a strong network of consultants that specialise in all countries worldwide. It has given me pleasure and satisfaction over 30 years providing special occasion holidays, Weddings, Honeymoons, and family summer and winter holidays. So if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, laying on a beach in Hawaii, seeing Mickey Mouse in Paris, Driving down Route 66, travelling through the Canadian Rockies, relaxing in blue seas of the Caribbean, sightseeing at the Taj Mahal in India, cruising down the Nile, going to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, seeing the floating markets of Thailand, visiting Santa Claus in Lapland, or the Northern Lights and Geysers in Iceland, experiencing the excitement of Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, skiing, cruising, golfing, fishing, walking, long haul, short haul, or short breaks we can help you and your family. Wanting a UK holiday we have that as well, the Scottish highlands, Welsh Mountains, Cornish coast, or the Lake district, London theatre breaks with romantic weekends at the Shard, and for the tiny tots Butlin’s, and Blackpool’s pleasure park. We have it all at Charter Travel and specialists waiting to help you chose the right destination, all at affordable discounted prices, and protected by ABTA, ATOL and IATA licenses. www.chartertravel.co.uk 01635 551011