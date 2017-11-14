Garlic and Rosemary Roast Lamb Cutlets

Method Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees C Marinade the lamb cutlets in a bowl with a small amount of rapeseed oil, chopped rosemary, and three crushed cloves of garlic, and a dash of salt and pepper, mix in with your hands until all cutlets are covered, cover and set aside for an hour. Peel and chop the potatoes and place in a saucepan of salted boiling water. Pre-heat a griddle/frying pan and seal cutlets on both sides, then place cutlets in a roasting tin and cook in the oven at 180 degrees for 20 mins. In the meantime, place the Chanteney carrots and Baby shallots into a roasting tin, oil slightly and season with salt and pepper, and roast in oven until golden brown Take the cutlets from the oven and set aside to rest, place the roasting tin on the hob and heat, add a tablespoon of flour to the lamb juices and mix quickly to form a paste, add the lamb stock bit by bit, and continue stirring until it thickens and becomes gravy like. Add the fresh chopped mint and stir and heat for another minute. Mash the potatoes with butter, salt and pepper, until creamy and smooth. Place the Mash in the middle of the plate, and lay the cutlets on top, place Chanteney carrots and shallots around the mash, and then spoon the sauce/gravy over the cutlets to taste. Season if needed and enjoy!!! The Venue at Newbury Rugby Club Welcome to The Venue at Newbury Rugby Club. We pride ourselves on giving a warm welcome to you whatever your reason to visit. Our rooms lend themselves to a whole range of uses from conferences, to parties, weddings and events, to wine and cheese tastings and Murder Mystery evenings and because of the different sizes of rooms, we can cater for parties big or small. We are fortunate to have a large outside area that can be used for barbecues or family fun days, to corporate team building events and live music. We can cater for pretty much any event, with a wide range of buffet options, three course menus, hog roasts, and barbecue food available. Whatever your event, we look forward to welcoming you. www.newburyrfc.org.uk facebook The venue at newbury rugby club 01635 230023