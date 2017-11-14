go

The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook

Festive Fruit Brandy Snap Baskets

Snappy Snaps

Snappy Snaps

Festive Fruit Brandy Snap Baskets - recipe supplied by Snappy Snaps

Ingredients:

75g butter

75g sugar

255g golden syrup

1 tsp brandy or possibly vanilla

255g. plain flour

340 g cheese, mascarpone

fresh berries

2 tsp maple syrup

28ml brandy

Method

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix all ingredients except flour. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat and whisk in flour.

Drop Tbsp. size drops onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. (6 drops per sheet). Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 6-8 min or possibly till golden.

Let cold slightly, then lift from sheet and mould by pressing inside a c. or possibly a small bowl. Filling: Fill each basket with 1/4 c. marscapone cheese (can use ice cream scoop) and fresh berries. Heat maple syrup in pan, add in brandy and flambe. Pour over baskets.

Snappy Snaps Newbury

Meet the team at Snappy Snaps Newbury, Umar, Maria and (insert name here) your local experts in digital editing and printing. As you can imagine they see a lot of photos! Family moments are their favourites, they are passionate about creating fantastic gifts, prints and canvasses to help share and remind us of the memories we have with our family and friends.

…which is why they have picked this fantastic recipe – perfect for sharing with your family and friends this Christmas! It’s indulgent, yet easy to make and bound to look picture perfect in all your snaps.

www.snappysnaps-newbury.co.uk

01635 42777

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Thatcham residents 'overcharged' by £60k for local services

thatcham town council logo

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

District to honour war dead at remembrance parades today

District to honour war dead at remembrance parades today

The Great West Berkshire Cookbook

Festive Fruit Brandy Snap Baskets
The Great West Berkshire Cookbook

Festive Fruit Brandy Snap Baskets

Snappy Snaps

 
All Seasons Pork Pate
The Great West Berkshire Cookbook

All Seasons Pork Pate

Kimmer Antiques

 
The Great West Berkshire Cookbook

Curried Parsnip Soup

 
The Great West Berkshire Cookbook

Cream and Strawberry Victoria Sponge (Gluten Free)

 
The Great West Berkshire Cookbook

Much Better Than a Dog's Dinner

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33