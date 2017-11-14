New Muslim community centre plan is rejected
The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook
Festive Fruit Brandy Snap Baskets - recipe supplied by Snappy Snaps
|
Ingredients:
75g butter
75g sugar
255g golden syrup
1 tsp brandy or possibly vanilla
|
255g. plain flour
340 g cheese, mascarpone
fresh berries
2 tsp maple syrup
28ml brandy
|
|
Method
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mix all ingredients except flour. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat and whisk in flour.
Drop Tbsp. size drops onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. (6 drops per sheet). Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 6-8 min or possibly till golden.
Let cold slightly, then lift from sheet and mould by pressing inside a c. or possibly a small bowl. Filling: Fill each basket with 1/4 c. marscapone cheese (can use ice cream scoop) and fresh berries. Heat maple syrup in pan, add in brandy and flambe. Pour over baskets.
Snappy Snaps Newbury
Meet the team at Snappy Snaps Newbury, Umar, Maria and (insert name here) your local experts in digital editing and printing. As you can imagine they see a lot of photos! Family moments are their favourites, they are passionate about creating fantastic gifts, prints and canvasses to help share and remind us of the memories we have with our family and friends.
…which is why they have picked this fantastic recipe – perfect for sharing with your family and friends this Christmas! It’s indulgent, yet easy to make and bound to look picture perfect in all your snaps.
www.snappysnaps-newbury.co.uk
01635 42777
