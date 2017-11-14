Festive Fruit Brandy Snap Baskets

Method

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix all ingredients except flour. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat and whisk in flour.

Drop Tbsp. size drops onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. (6 drops per sheet). Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 6-8 min or possibly till golden.

Let cold slightly, then lift from sheet and mould by pressing inside a c. or possibly a small bowl. Filling: Fill each basket with 1/4 c. marscapone cheese (can use ice cream scoop) and fresh berries. Heat maple syrup in pan, add in brandy and flambe. Pour over baskets.

