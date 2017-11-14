Tagliatelle with Chicken, Pine nuts, & Oak smoked Pancetta

Method

Preheat the oven to180’C.

Peel and finely dice the shallots and the garlic.

Pick the leaves from the parsley and chop them finely. Chop the black olives.

Cut the cherry tomatoes into halves.

Thinly slice the chicken. Place the oak smoked pancetta slices between two baking trays and bake in them oven for 10 minutes or until crispy.

Place the pine nuts on separate baking sheet and cook for 7 minutes or until golden brown.

For the sauce:

Heat a sauce pan and add the olive oil. Cook the diced shallots until golden brown. Season with salt. Add the garlic, cherry tomatoes, black olives, sliced chicken and cook for a further

2 minutes. Add the white wine reduce by half.

Whisk in the butter to make the sauce and add the peas and cooked tagliatelle.

Add the parsley and the pine nuts and check the seasoning.

Serve hot with slithers of crispy oak smoked pancetta.

