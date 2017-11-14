Method Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4. Heat the rapeseed oil in a pan and fry the lamb pieces for 1-2 minutes on both sides, or until golden-brown all over. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, cook the onions, carrots and salt for 2-3 minutes, or until the onions have softened. Stir in the flour until the onions are well coated with the flour. Add the stock to the pan along with the thyme, bay leaves and Worcestershire sauce. Stir and simmer for 8-10 minutes, or until thickened slightly. Butter a lidded flame-proof casserole dish and place a layer of potatoes (about a third) over the bottom of the dish and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spoon in half of the browned lamb, and pour over half of the thickened stock mixture. Repeat the layering process until all of the potatoes and stock have been used, finishing with a layer of potatoes on top. Dot the potatoes with the butter, then cover with a lid. Place the casserole into the oven to cook for 20 minutes, then remove the lid and cook for a further 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden-brown on top. To serve, spoon into serving bowls and scatter with chopped parsley. Sofas &Stuff Lancashire Hotpot is a tasty, slow-cooked stew made from lamb, potatoes, onion and stock. Made in a cooking pot wrapped in blankets for tired and hungry workers after a long and arduous day in the mines and mills. At Sofas & Stuff, we’re proud to support British manufacturing by providing our customers with handmade sofas. We make the majority of our sofas, beds and mattresses to order and by hand, in our workshops in Nottingham and Preston. Whether you are looking for luxurious classics with a twist or clean contemporary design, we cover the whole spectrum from traditional to modern. Choose anything from sink-in soft comfort to neat and tidy, all in a selection of fabrics that will make your mouth water.

If you’d like to pay for British craftsmanship, not unnecessary overheads, pop into our showroom at The Creamery, Leverton, Hungerford, RG17 0TA , or visit sofasandstuff.com