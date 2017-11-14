New Muslim community centre plan is rejected
The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook
Festive Fungi - recipe supplied by Spriggs Nutrition
|
Ingredients:
1x large white onion diced
2x cloves of garlic minced
4x Portobello mushrooms - sliced
225g Chestnut mushrooms – sliced/quartered
1x Courgette diced (asparagus or fine beans work just as well)
460g Cannellini beans (drained cooked weight) If using tinned / packets – ensure they are well rinsed. If using from dried, soak overnight, cook, rinse & drain).
250g Vegan Soft cheese – garlic & herb (You could use a non-vegan version if you
weren’t catering for vegans)
|
2x tbsp Balsamic vinegar
4x sprigs fresh thyme
1x tbsp fresh parsley
2x tbsp dried or fresh cranberries (optional)
1x handful of spinach per serving (washed)
Vegetable Stock
Black pepper to season to taste
2x tbsp Coconut oil (olive oil could be used)
|
|
Method
In 1tbsp of coconut oil or olive oil, gently soften the onion and garlic on a medium heat in a large frying pan, or saucepan, for a few minutes.
Add the diced courgette (or alternative) and continue to gentle sauté.
Add the remaining oil and all the mushrooms, thyme, black pepper to taste,
Cook down until mushrooms have softened / slightly browned.
Add drained cannellini beans to pan.
Add 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar and cranberries (optional).
Add soft cheese.
This should give you a creamy but thick consistency, add stock as required to get desired consistency. Finally add the parsley and stir in well.
You then have 2 options:
Pour mixture into a casserole dish, mixing in a handful of fresh spinach per person and add crushed gluten free oatcakes to the top before putting in the oven for 30mins of 180°C.
OR
* Using individual pie dishes or casserole dishes, use a small amount of coconut oil to grease the dish, then add a layer of fresh spinach to the bottom, then a layer of mushroom/bean mixture, repeat, completing with a pastry lid brush with egg or a plant milk depending on who you are catering for. Place in a preheated oven for 30-40minutes at 180°C (may need to amend timings depending on what else is in the oven!)
*This option is great to make in advance!
Gluten & dairy free pastry such as Silly Yak for pastry top, rolled and cut to the size of the dishes being used. As an alternative, one can use ‘normal pastry’ if you have some for another dish OR crushed gluten free oat cakes can be added to provide some crunch for a pastry free alternative.
Spriggs Nutrition
Vegetarian options around Christmas often end up being a bit uninteresting or lack variation. A nut roast is a common option on offer and there are some fantastic recipes for nut roasts but sometimes it’s nice to have something a bit different!
What is helpful with this recipe is you can adapt it easily to be dairy, gluten, egg and nut free to suit the needs of your non-meat eating guests without having to cook endless amounts of extra dishes! In that same vein we have used an option of pre-made (GF & DF) pastry but you can make your own or if you have some left from another dish you can use that!
Meet Helen Fletcher founder of Spriggs Nutrition. Helen is an expert in her field. Helping a wide range of people find a balanced, healthy diet that they can sustain and enjoy.
www.spriggsnutrition.co.uk
01635 43238
hello@spriggsnutrition.co.uk
The Great West Berkshire Cookbook
