Griffin’s Perfect Pie: Steak & Ale

Method To make the mix: Roughly sliced white onion and gently fry with the diced Beef until Beef is browner off. Add the pint of ale or a bit more if you like! Along with the water bring it to the boil and then stir the stock cube in and bring back to simmer. Add bay leaves, make a tin foil lid for the top of the pan and put in the oven at 180’c for 4.5 hours. To make the pastry: Place flour and butter into a mixing bowl and use your fingertips to mix until you get a breadcrumb texture. Stir in the salt and knead a bit more. Add 2-4 tbsp of water and mix to a firm dough wrap in cling film and chill. Take your pie mix out the oven, back on the stove and season to taste. When ready to your tasting, split your pastry into two and roll out to form a base and a lid. Place base into a pie or tart case and then add the mix. Egg wash the rim and gently place the lid on. Egg wash the lid and then put your pie back into the oven at 180’c for 1 hour. Let it cool for 30 minutes after coming out of the oven, then slice and ENJOY! The Fox & Hounds The Fox & Hounds is a traditional, family run pub on the outskirts of Newbury. Owned by Nick Vine, who also owns Griffins’ Butchers in Newbury who supplies the pub with the finest cuts of meat. Steph (daughter of Nick) runs the establishment with her brother, Tom and sister Chloe. Steph and her team always offer a warm, friendly welcome with Real Ales, excellent locally sourced seasonal food cooked fresh everyday by their professional chefs. A Christmas drink, be it pulled or poured comes with an extra splash of seasonal cheer at The Fox & Hounds where the festive season is always celebrated in style. So whether you want to wile away the hours with a pint of Real Ale, a glass of wine, or dinner with the family, we’re always happy to accommodate your needs. So please pop in and say hi. The Fox & Hounds Oxford Rd, Donnington, Newbury RG14 3AP 01635 40540 www.foxandhoundsnewbury.co.uk