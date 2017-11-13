Tigers Krispie Christmas Puddings

Method

Melt the milk chocolate in the microwave. Set the microwave for 30 seconds, check and stir, repeat if needed.

Mix the chocolate into the Rice Krispies making sure there is a thick coating on each Rice Krispie.

Spoon the mixture into cake cases and put in the fridge to set.

Melt the white chocolate in the microwave. Set the microwave for 30 seconds, check and stir, repeat if needed.

Drizzle the white chocolate over the Krispie cakes to produce an ‘icing’ effect.

Add a cherry on the top and put back in the fridge until set.

Serve and enjoy.

