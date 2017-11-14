Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

Method Preheat your oven to 190c/375f/gas 5. Dry roast in a large frying pan the coriander and cumin seed to release the natural oils and lightly toast. Set aside to cool. Carefully cut the squash in half. Peel and remove the seeds. Cut in 1cm/half inch pieces. In a roasting tray put the squash in leaving space between the pieces in possible and coat in olive oil. Put the toasted cumin, coriander and 2 dried chillis in a pestle and mortar and grind to a course powder. Sprinkle the spice mixture evenly over the squash. Ensuring the squash is fully covered with the mix of spices. Put the tray in the centre of the oven for approximately 30 minutes. Now make the Risotto. Heat the stock in a large pan. Then in a separate pan heat the olive oil. Add the onion, celery and carrot. Sweat the vegetables for about 3 minutes until they soften. Add the garlic and after another 2 minutes, add the rice. Turn up the heat now, while slowly stirring, the rice must keep moving and not colour. After 2 or 3 minutes the rice will start to look translucent as it absorbs all the flavours. Add the dry white wine. Once the wine has cooked into the rice you can add your first ladle of hot stock. Turn down the heat to the highest simmer. Don’t boil. Keep adding ladlefuls of stock, stirring and allowing each ladleful to be absorbed before adding the next. This should take approximately 15 minutes. Carry on adding stock until the rice is soft but with a slight bite. Remove from the heat and add the butter and the Parmesan, saving a little of the Parmesan to put on the risotto for serving. Put the pancetta on the squash and place back in the oven for 5 minutes until the pancetta is almost crisp. Put the sage leaves on the top for a further five minutes to crispen. Bring out the squash, pancetta and sage when all crispy, but not burnt! Put aside the sage and pancetta. Add the roasted squash to the risotto, gently folding in. Serve into large warmed dishes and drizzle with a small amount of olive oil. Sprinkle the reserved fresh parmesan on top. Put 2-3 slices of the pancetta on top and garnish with a few sage leaves and serve. Family owned independent Estate Agents & Valuers Bob and Sue Warmingham opened their family owned independent Estate Agents & Valuers based in Goring on Thames in 1984 covering the Thames Valley, Berkshire Downlands and Chilterns. Essentially a country practice specialising in the sale and letting & management of village & riverside properties, also dealing with new homes, land for residential development, riverside moorings, local commercial businesses and probate and family trust valuations. We take great pride in offering a friendly and efficient service and are also proud to be sponsors and supporters of many local organisations, events, charities and schools throughout the area.

