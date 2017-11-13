Much Better Than a Dogs Dinner

Method Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C. In a heavy bottomed frying pan, combine the butter, garlic, and oregano. Cook over medium low heat, stirring often until the garlic is golden and caramelized, about 15 minutes. The butter will brown slightly. Remove from the heat and finely mash the garlic with a fork. Stir in the crushed red pepper flakes. Arrange the bread on a baking sheet. Drizzle/rub the garlic butter onto each cut side of bread. Top with parmesan cheese and transfer to the oven for 8-10 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Meanwhile, return the pan to medium heat and add the olive oil. When the oil shimmers, add the mushrooms. Cook until the mushrooms are golden on the bottom, about 3-5 minutes, stir and add the thyme and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low, add the wine, buttermilk, and cream. Cook until warmed though, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and season as needed with salt and pepper. Arrange the garlic bread on a serving plate and spoon the mushrooms over top. Alternately, you can serve the garlic bread alongside the mushrooms for dipping/spoon over the bread. Top with thyme. EAT! Great served alongside a wild rocket and watercress salad or as a light supper after all that turkey. BROWN DOG FINANCIAL PLANNING Meet Jessamy Walker and her team , they help you to get your finances organised and working for you. We focus on three main areas explains Jessamy : Your values and goals Everyone has different values and goals and working out how to achieve them can be quite a daunting prospect. This is where we step in to help you. We aim to hold your hand through the complex world of financial jargon and choices and help to lead you to your own personal goal. Your peace of mind Our job is to make your financial planning as simple and efficient as possible. To keep your focus on what you want to achieve and to try to help you get there the best way you can. Your lifestyle For us financial planning is about you and your lifestyle. For some people its about your peace of mind and the long term plan of knowing how much is your Enough in actual pounds. Everyone’s Enough is different and it’s about your life and your journey with the decisions you make to try and get to the best place you can. "We make sure your finance’s aren’t a dog’s dinner! " www.browndogfp.co.uk 01488 682890