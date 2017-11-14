All Seasons Pork Pate

Method

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees C

Stretch the bacon to make long thin strips . Arrange the strips in a 1kg loaf tin overlapping the bacon to ensure all sides are sealed.

Dice onion and put to one side.

Mix the liver, pork, sausage meat, egg yolks, cream, mustard, onion, sage and

oregano - season with salt and pepper .

Spoon into the prepared tin into the prepared tin and level the surface. Cover with

a piece of buttered foil.

Place into roasting tin half full with water and cook for 2hrs or until juices run clear.

After allowing to cool slightly cover with a double layer of foil, place a weight on top and leave to cool. Chill for at least 24 hrs.

This pate can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Kimmer Antiques

Dave Dobson has been running Kimmer Antiques for two years now, and has firmly established the business – as a must-visit antique shop in Hungerford High Street… it’s even been on TV!

Kimmer Antiques sells a wide variety of antiques and collectables, "one of the reasons our customers keep coming back is we don’t just specialize in one or two product lines – we have a great range of items which really enhances the browsing experience. "

Dave can also source the items you require if it’s not available in the shop. You can also find Dave at various antique fairs around the country.

Next time you are in Hungerford make sure you look up Kimmer Antiques!

01488 647388

www.kimmerantiques.co.uk