The Great Berkshire Christmas Cookbook

Lesley’s Gooey Brownie’s (Gluten Free)

Montagues Hair Design

Lesley’s Gooey Brownie’s (Gluten Free)

Lesley's Gooey Brownie's (Gluten Free)

Ingredients:

250g Dark chocolate (70% + cocoa solids)

250g Unsalted butter

200g Caster sugar

4 Eggs

150 g Ground almonds

1tsp Cinnamon

150g (1 packet) Dark chocolate chunks

1tsp Baking powder

 

Method

Line a 9 inch square tin with baking parchment.

Melt chocolate and butter in a small bowl over a saucepan of water.

Remove from heat and stir in the sugar and allow to cool for about 10 minutes.

With a wooden spoon beat in eggs one at a time. The mixture will take on a glossy appearance and will not adhere to the sides of three bowl when ready.

Stir in almonds, cinnamon, baking powder and half of the chocolate chunks.

Pour mixture into pre-prepared tin and sprinkle chocolate chunks over the top.

Bake at 170 degrees centigrade for 35- 45 minutes.

Allow to cool and cut into chunks.

MONTAGUES HAIR DESIGN

Established in 1995, Montagues has been leading the way for hair and beauty in Hungerford for more than 20 years. Using only the best products and techniques supplied by brands like Delilah and Joico, Lesley and her team are sure to glam up any occasion.

Lesley’s recipe is one of her childhood favourites. A variation on her friend, Ann’s, Gooey Chocolate Brownies recipe, Lesley hopes it will whisk you away to a simpler time.

"I’ve known Ann since I was 4 years old. Whenever she makes her Gooey Chocolate Brownies with swirls, it never fails to remind me of my childhood" – Lesley Bradley, Salon Director

www.montagueshairdesign.com

01488 681088

