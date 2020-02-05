Something for this evening....

A fairy tale adventure bursting with comedy, clowning, music and magic will be showing at Arlington Arts this evening (Wednesday).

Gonzo Moose Theatre Company return with their comedy adventure Once Upon A Time…. packed full of hilarious slapstick, verbal wit, live music and a sensational death-defying finale.

They promise that this fairy tale adventure will be bursting with physical comedy, absurd jokes and magical illusion with a healthy dose of silliness and mayhem thrown in.

In Once Upon A Time… Brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are about to publish the final volume of what will become the greatest ever collection of fairy tales.

But on the eve of their greatest triumph, a shadowy figure from their past returns to collect an old debt.

Now their sister, Lotte must go on a deadly mission deep into the Fairy Tale Kingdom in order to save her beloved older brothers.

Tickets are still available for tonight's show, which starts at 8pm.

For more details and to book tickets, click here, or phone 01635 244 246.

