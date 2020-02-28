Go home each day knowing you have made a difference

Train to Teach with Downland Alliance – here’s what some trainee teachers have said.

John

Why did you decide to train to teach?

I had been a research scientist for over 30 years and I needed to change career, as my job had taken me away from the science I enjoyed most.

A scholarship from the Institute of Physics to train to teach meant I had the opportunity to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Why the Downland Alliance?

Of the three providers I applied for they were the friendliest and most helpful. Also they offered the opportunity to start in my host school from the first day of term.

What’s been the highlight of your training so far?

Meeting the students and getting to know them. The lightbulb moments that happen in the lessons are very rewarding.

What has been most difficult for you?

Gaining trust and respect from my tutor group has been challenging.

Julie

Why did you decide to train to teach?

After selling my business, I decided I’d like to pursue a career in education.

Why did you choose the Downland Alliance?

I found the team at Downland Alliance supportive as well as having some great schools in the partnership.

What’s been the highlight of your training so far?

Teaching my first lesson. It was an amazing feeling.

What has been most difficult for you?

Adjusting to the strict timetables that you have to follow – if you have a lesson to teach at 9am in the morning, then it will happen whether you are ready or not.

Liberty

Why did you decide to train to teach?

I always enjoyed primary and secondary school and I soon realised that it was the teachers who were responsible for my positive experience.

What were you doing before you applied to teacher training?

I finished my English literature degree and began my training the following September.

Why did you choose the Downland Alliance?

It had been advertised during my sixth form years and I had spoken to a modern foreign languages trainee who expressed his passion for his subject and the training course.

What’s been the highlight so far?

The highlight of my training so far has been a lightbulb moment – the pupil’s relief when the realisation hit them was truly inspiring.

What has been most difficult?

Going home at the end of the day and trying not to worry about pupils.

Whose story will you inspire?