Triangle Travel offers advice on going solo

Proudly independent, and trading for more than 17 years, Triangle Travel is pleased to welcome, JUST YOU Holidays, the Solo travel specialist, to their portfolio.

JUST YOU has been sending solo travellers to more than 60 destinations around the world for more than 10 years.

Each trip is designed to offer the ideal balance between escorted tours and independent travel.

There is so much included in a JUST YOU holiday. Of course experienced and passionate tour managers come as standard, along with fantastic excursions to all the must-see sites.

This solo specialist understands the importance of own space and somewhere travellers can retreat to at the end of the day.

With JUST YOU it’s great to explore new lands and experience different ways of life and local traditions.

It is even better to share those special moments with like-minded travelling companions who also have a passion for travel.

Triangle Travel manager Jessica Munday says: “We have had some incredible feedback from customers who have travelled with JUST YOU, which is why we are so pleased to make them one of our preferred partners.

“As a solo specialist, they really understand the importance of own space and mix of company.

“We have seen some lifelong friendships made from these trips.”

If you are a solo traveller, with a desire for worldwide travel, then come and meet Triangle Travel’s experts on May 24, between 10am and 1pm to find out more.