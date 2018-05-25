Triangle scoops travel 'Oscar'

Well, what can I say! So very pleased to announce Triangle Travel has won have yet another award.

We are so proud of everything we have achieved, however this one really is the Oscars of the travel industry.

Drum roll...From over 50 other independent agents we have won the Travel Trade Gazette Top Travel Agency (South East) 2018.

Like true celebrities we want to show off our award. Of course we have four branches, so we are taking it in turns - I wonder if the cast of Corrie have the same problem when they win an award, or do they get one each?

Never ones to stand still, we have been on our travels too. Sue has just returned from South Africa, Rachel is currently in Turkey with Mark Warner Holidays, and I am just back from a Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Did you know there are less that 500 white lions left in the world? Well....Sue and her partner were enjoying an early morning coffee stop during their game drive from Pumba Private Game Reserve. Imagine their shock when two BIG (and I've seen the photos) white male lions decided to creep up on the party. Needless to say they did not finish their coffee, and were whisked away by their guide - they can laugh about it now luckily!

Rachel has been making us drool with her fabulous pictures of the beautiful Mark Warner Resort in Turkey. Upon her return, we will be having a "Meet the Expert", Mark Warner Open Day. Do come along and learn about the water sports, and activities you can get involved in on these fantastic family/group holidays. I should also mention there will be some fabulous prizes - Thurday 31st May at our Newbury Branch.

I have just sampled two nights on board Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. She has recently had a major upgrade, and has some fantastic new facilities. We experienced Grease the Musical, and an amazing Take That tribute band. The food is out of this world, and with over 20 years in travel, I can honestly say the best breakfast I have ever eaten. We also sampled sushi in the latest Japanese restaurant and Italian cuisine in the a-la-carte restaurant. We were lucky enough to have some fabulous weather, so also sampled the latest outdoor water slides. You're never too old!

I've had some interesting requests this week. Not all of them travel related either. I've been asked to help with an injured bat, and have also been asked if we appear on Rightmove. We can of course move you; however, generally to an exotic destination, rather than a new home.

We also had a mystery shopper in on Monday. I am pleased to say he was so impressed with our service, he actually came back for a "real" holiday. What a great compliment.

Whether its straightforward or spectacular, close to home, or faraway, Team Triangle have got it covered. Pop in and meet the team in the Market Place, Newbury (opposite Bills Restaurant). Jessica, Sue, Rachel and Rob will give you a really warm welcome.