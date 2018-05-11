End of the world was nigh

ON Friday evening, Newbury audiences had the chance to experience a special preview performance of a new outdoor show The Band at the End of the World prior to it heading off to festivals across the country this summer. The busy Market Place was filled with music as the performers, dressed in punk marching band attire, arrived to a raucous tune, driving their flaming, smoking battle-mobile.

The crowd was treated to an anarchic display of live music, physical theatre and pyrotechnics as the clowns, convinced that the end of the world is nigh, educated the people of Newbury on what to expect.

Performed by Ramshacklicious, the show was developed at the Corn Exchange’s outdoor arts creation centre, 101, and marks the beginning of their summer season of outdoor events. Upcoming performances include a

celebration of Newbury’s circus past with Carnival of the Animals – a grand procession on Saturday, June 2, Sanger’s World – music, circus and a daredevil highwire act on Monday, August 27; as well as Wayfaring – an outdoor installation combining live performance and music at Basildon Park on Saturday, July 21.

For more information visit www.cornexchangenew.com/outdoor