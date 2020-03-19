Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pangbourne Parish Council calling for volunteers

Village response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Pangbourne Parish Council is working with  churches and charities to organise a local response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It has called upon members of the community to volunteer in the event residents are forced to self-isolate.

Volunteers will be tasked with aiding elderly and vulnerable residents.

The parish council’s website states: “Pangbourne Parish Council are working with the Churches and the Pangbourne Volunteer Centre to put together a community help network of volunteers.

“With the COVID-19 situation escalating we are keen to expand our network of volunteers within the village who will be able to pick up shopping, post mail, and be available for a friendly phone call, should residents need to self-isolate.”

For further information, email volunteer@pangbourne-pc.gov.uk

