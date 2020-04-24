Onesie runners of Burghfield Common

In an effort to keep the community smiling, two Burghfield Common residents took to the streets in themed onesies during their Thursday run.

Burghfield Running Club members Simon Kelsley and Kelly Doe donned the costumes around lunchtime, lapping one another in opposite directions.

Mrs Doe dressed as TV's Zippy – of Rainbow fame –, while grandad Mr Kelsley was seen in a fearsome dragon onesie.

Social distancing was observed at all times.

The pair plan to put together a onesie running crew in the near future.