Yattendon and Frilsham Fete cancelled

This year’s Yattendon and Frilsham Fete has been cancelled.

Organisers said the coronavirus outbreak had made it impossible to hold the event, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 25.

Claire Quirke, of the Yattendon Fete Committee, said: "It is with great disappointment that we have had to cancel the Yattendon and Frilsham Fete 2020.

"Given the current lockdown in relation to Covid-19 coronavirus, we have had no option but to take this decision as it’s vital to prioritise keeping our community and all our fete stakeholders safe.

"We will be in touch with all stallholders, volunteers, performers and suppliers and will look forward to 2021 with optimism and the aim to make the fete our most successful year yet.

"Thank you to everyone involved in organising the fete and for the continued support of our community – we look forward to welcoming you back next year."