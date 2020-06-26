Sky Sports films at Theale Green School

Theale Green School has partnered up with the Youth Sport Trust (YST) and Sky Sports for an innovative virtual sports event.

The initiative has been designed to take Youth Sport Trust’s annual National School Sport Week campaign beyond the school gates to parents and families after pupils missed out on their usual sports day due to lockdown.

Taking place this week, the campaign has been renamed National School Sport Week at Home and it will give families, communities, schools and sports clubs the chance to capture the enjoyment, competition and camaraderie they have been missing out on during weeks of school closures and social distancing.

On Friday, Sky Sports filmed some of the pupils for a piece on National School Sport Week at Home, which was broadcast on Monday.

Theale Green director of PE and sport Tony Blinco said: "Our staff and students have come together to post lots of examples of key activities on our social media accounts, which families can take part in at home.

"We love a challenge at Theale Green School and I know that our students will really want to beat the staff on all of the challenges."

Theale Green headteacher Joanna Halliday said: "It is such a shame that the highlight of our sporting calendar – sports day – will be missed by all of our students and staff this year.

"We are leading a campaign of activities this week, all of which can be done at home to help build upon all aspects of physical activity.

"Our learning philosophy in our multi-academy trust – the Activate Learning Education Trust – highlights emotions as a key indicator of a child’s capacity to learn.

"We believe passionately in the power of sport to change lives – taking part in physical activity drives positive physical and mental wellbeing, builds confidence, boosts self esteem and supports life-long good health.

"The YST is working relentlessly to support schools and organisations to provide more young people with more opportunities and we feel very privileged to be working with them, together with Sky Sports, to share this message through our enthusiastic students and staff."