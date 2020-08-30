Calcot children's service shortlisted for national awards

Calcot Services for Children (CSfC), which provides accommodation and support to young people with emotional, social, behavioural and learning difficulties, has been nominated for three national awards.

The organisation has been shortlisted for the prestigious Employer Award at the National Children and Young People Awards.

Meanwhile, director Rachel Redgwell has been nominated for Outstanding Contribution. The awards ceremony takes place in October,

The service's Wokingham facility, The Dingles, has also been shortlisted for Children's Home Team.

This follows it winning the Investing in Children Membership Award in May.

Mrs Redgwell said: "The whole team at Calcot Services for Children is delighted and humbled to have been shortlisted in three categories at this year's National Children and Young People Awards.

"It is a testament to how hard everyone has worked to ensure that the young people we care for receive the best possible love and support while they are with us.

"A special commendation needs to go to the team at The Dingles, who have been recognised for the second time in a short period.

"Their fantastic work has been identified by Investing in Children and the National Children and Young People Awards, and also by the children living there, who were key contributors to the nominations. It's an honour for us to have been shortlisted and we're excited to attend the awards ceremony in October."