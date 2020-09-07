Hermitage Foodbank seeks donations of food and essentials
Mon, 07 Sept 2020
Hermitage Foodbank volunteers meet with Laura Farris MP earlier this year.
The Hermitage Support Group Foodbank and Exchange – which aids the needy, housebound and vulnerable in the Hermitage area – has asked the public to help it restock.
The service, run entirely by local volunteers, will be hosting a collection at the Village Hall on Wednesday.
Locals and friends of the community will be able to drop supplies in between 4pm and 6pm.
Foodbank staff have identified shortages in a number of areas, and are requesting the donation of specific items.
These are:
Volunteers say they already have a surplus of baked beans, and are unable to apportion their existing stock.
Further donations of these should, therefore, be avoided.
Those in need of the Foodbank's assistance may get in touch via email.
