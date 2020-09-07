Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hermitage Foodbank seeks donations of food and essentials

Collection scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Hermitage Foodbank volunteers meet with Laura Farris MP earlier this year.

The Hermitage Support Group Foodbank and Exchange – which aids the needy, housebound and vulnerable in the Hermitage area – has asked the public to help it restock.

The service, run entirely by local volunteers, will be hosting a collection at the Village Hall on Wednesday.

Locals and friends of the community will be able to drop supplies in between 4pm and 6pm.

Foodbank staff have identified shortages in a number of areas, and are requesting the donation of specific items.

These are:

  • Fresh garden vegetables.
  • Squash.
  • Gluten- and lactose-free items.
  • Instant coffee.
  • Tinned fruit.
  • Tinned puddings.
  • Jars of curry and korma sauces.
  • Jams.
  • Crisps.
  • Washing-up liquid.
  • Washing machine powder and liquid.

Volunteers say they already have a surplus of baked beans, and are unable to apportion their existing stock.

Further donations of these should, therefore, be avoided.

Those in need of the Foodbank's assistance may get in touch via email.

