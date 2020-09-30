Chieveley Food Exchange marks six-month anniversary

The Chieveley Food Exchange has marked six months of work in the local community by praising its volunteers and partners.

The service was launched in April to help the village’s vulnerable people, in the wake of the national lockdown announcement, which brought together charitable-minded people across West Berkshire.

The exchange is currently delivering more than 130 food boxes each week to Chieveley families.

It is now making plans to scale back its operations to target the most needy sections of the community.

In a statement posted on behalf of the Food Exchange, organiser Nicky Ager said on Facebook: "As many have slowly returned to work, or circumstances have improved sufficiently, the need for our short-term assistance during the Covid outbreak has declined.

"The gratitude of these families is immense, of which huge thanks goes to everyone who has been so kind and generous donating week after week.

"You have literally been a lifeline to so many.

"We will be continuing with our very popular kindness bags to the elderly and vulnerable every Wednesday.

"These have proved to be a hugely important and valuable way in which we can let those in our community know we are thinking of them.

"If you are able to donate any homemade goodies, we can guarantee these will bring enormous comfort and joy to every one of our recipients."

Donations of food can be dropped off at the village hall every Wednesday between 5pm and 5.30pm.

They are accepted at all hours at the private addresses of Barton Lodge, Graces Lane and Tudor Cottage, High Street.