Romford man convicted of drug offences after Pangbourne police stop

A Romford man has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison after being caught with a large quantity of drugs near Pangbourne.

Last Wednesday, Biliaminu Fetuga, 32, of Dunstable Road, was found guilty by a jury at Reading Crown Court of one count of possession with intent to supply class A crack cocaine.

Mr Fetuga had pleaded not guilty to this charge, and he was acquitted of being concerned in the supply of a class B substance, namely cannabis.

At a previous hearing, Mr Fetuga pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

He was found in possession of large quantity of drugs on July 19, 2018, following a police stop near Pangbourne.

Investigating officer, Pc James Botto, based at Newbury police station, said: "The sentence reflects the severity of the offence.

"Class A drugs are detrimental to the communities we serve and Thames Valley Police remain committed in apprehending and convicting those concerned."