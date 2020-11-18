Stratfield Mortimer community launches Remembrance video

The Stratfield Mortimer community recently came together to honour its veterans and war dead – and a special video has been produced to mark the occasion.

The eight-minute-long film – available to watch now on Facebook – was created by Mortimer Music Live, a local entertainment provider.

It is a simple tribute, featuring a roll call of Stratfield Mortimer's military heroes past and present.

It also includes footage from this year's Remembrance service.

The piece is directed by Ryan Saunders, with voice work provided by Mike Dennett, Neil Johnson and Paul Thomlinson.

As social distancing has made a large-scale commemoration unviable this year, the video functions as a substitute.