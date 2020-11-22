Emergency crews attend scene of horse incident in Compton

Crews from Newbury, Goring and Dee Road fire stations attended an incident outside Compton today, after a horse got trapped trying to escape its box.

Moon Prince Murphy had been taken for a ride along the Ridgeway.

On the journey back to his stable, Murphy became stuck while attempting to climb over a partition.

He was taken to the vets for a check up after being released.

Emergency workers were called to the scene and were able to help Moon Prince Murphy out of the horse box.

In a message posted on Facebook, Murphy's owner Phil Tearney expressed his gratitude to those who helped with the rescue: "Murphy is okay. He got spooked, having been put back on the horse box after a glorious ride on the Ridgeway. Unfortunately, he climbed over the partition and tried to get out the back door and got stuck."

He added that the vets and Fire Service "have been fantastic".

Mr Tearney said that his wife Sandra wanted to thank "all the guys from Sasha Hargreaves Eventing for coming out and giving assistance. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"Once again Thank You."