Newbury MP visits Denison Barracks in Hermitage
Tue, 15 Dec 2020
Newbury's MP today visited Denison Barracks in Hermitage.
Laura Farris MP met with military personnel, and was photographed with them outside the 77th Brigade's barracks.
Mrs Farris said: "It was an absolute privilege to visit Denison Barracks and look at the intelligence and logistical work they do at home and abroad.
"This is a brilliant example of the MoD using civilian expertise in a military context and demonstrates the versatility and creativity of our armed forces.
"We are lucky to have them in West Berkshire."
The visit was announced with a Tweet.
Such a privilege to visit the Denison Barracks in Hermitage earlier today. The best of British Defence Intelligence pic.twitter.com/NMq6BlTuk6— Laura Farris (@Laura__Farris) December 4, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News