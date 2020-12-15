Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury MP visits Denison Barracks in Hermitage

Laura Farris MP visited military facility earlier today (Friday)

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Newbury MP visits Denison Barracks in Hermitage

Newbury's MP today visited Denison Barracks in Hermitage.

Laura Farris MP met with military personnel, and was photographed with them outside the 77th Brigade's barracks.

Mrs Farris said: "It was an absolute privilege to visit Denison Barracks and look at the intelligence and logistical work they do at home and abroad.

"This is a brilliant example of the MoD using civilian expertise in a military context and demonstrates the versatility and creativity of our armed forces.

"We are lucky to have them in West Berkshire."

The visit was announced with a Tweet.

