Downland Practice update on West Berkshire coronavirus vaccine rollout

The Chieveley-based Downland Practice has updated information on its progress towards a general Covid-19 vaccine rollout in West Berkshire.

Dozens of local people have volunteered to assist with the operation of a vaccine hub at Newbury Racecourse, which the practice is opening in collaboration with other clinics.

In an earlier message, Downland reported that the hub was to open on January 11.

In the latest statement, the practice manager said that patients should not contact the clinic to arrange a vaccination, but the surgery would be in touch with those eligible to receive the vaccine.

The message reads: "Work on the Covid-19 Vaccination Hub based at the Newbury Racecourse is under way and it is likely that patients will be booked in for Covid-19 vaccination once delivery dates of the vaccine are confirmed.

"These clinics will be held at the Newbury Racecourse.

"Please do not contact the surgery to book in for a Covid-19 vaccination, the practice staff will contact those patients who are eligible.

"For all patients who are healthcare workers, we will require you to bring your work ID badges to your appointment as confirmation of your position.

"The vaccination clinic will likely be fairly short notice once we receive confirmation of vaccine delivery.

"Thank you to all of the volunteers who have came forward to help at the Vaccination Hub, we have had 74 names put forward, including 52 to help in administration, 12 Healthcare workers, 6 medical administrators and 4 First aiders.

"The practice will be in touch with these people later today to advise them of the next steps."

The update also includes information on lockdown restrictions and their impact.

The practice manager also said: "The Pharmacy Team are working on the medication delivery scheme that we had in place during the first lockdown in March 2020.

"This scheme will be reduced to include only those patients who are shielding or are too frail to collect their own medications.

"More details will emerge in the next few weeks as we get in touch with the local volunteers who worked on this project the last time."