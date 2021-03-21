Boxford family fundraise for Evolve Housing with litter pick

A Boxford father and his twins have been litter-picking in aid of a homeless charity – and have raised more than £1,000.

Since the beginning of March, Oliver and Harriet Bradley have been out collecting rubbish from around the area with Adrian Bradley.

They have cleaned up Boxford, Hoe Benham, Ownham and Wickham Heath.

Their effort is in support of Evolve Housing, a London charity dedicated to combating homelessness and they have set themselves a target of 52 bags of rubbish.

Dr Bradley, a patent attorney, told the Newbury Weekly News that the initiative started out as a spontaneous, non-charitable crusade against litterbugs.

He said: "During lockdown, obviously, people were desperate to get out and about, and do something that was outdoor exercise and simultaneously good for the community.

"So we decided to go out and pick up litter around the streets of our village, which has been building up – the McDonald’s wrappers, the beer cans and everything.

"Instead of waiting for someone else to do it, we thought we would get out and make a difference ourselves.

"Me and the twins would, most days, go out lunchtime picking up litter around the streets of the village.

"Then it occurred to us we could raise some money for a charity."

Evolve provides housing to 1,300 people in need each year. The organisation reports that one in 52 people in London are homeless, and this shocking figure spurred the Bradleys to action.

Dr Bradley continued: "We set ourselves the target of picking up 52 bags of rubbish in the month of March, to raise awareness and – hopefully – some money for the charity as well."

To donate towards the Bradleys’ cause, visit their JustGiving page.