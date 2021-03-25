West Berkshire couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A married couple from Compton have celebrated their diamond anniversary.

Fred and Barbara Simmons marked their 60th anniversary today (Thursday).

They are 87 and 82, respectively.

Mrs Simmons used to work at a shop, while her husband was a farm labourer, based for a large part of his life at the Pirbright Institute.

The couple married in Hampstead Norreys in 1961.

They have both lived in Compton for the majority of their lives.

Of the secret to the longevity of their marriage, Mrs Simmons said: "We never go to bed on an argument.

"The people that say they've never had a row are liars!

"We always make up before we go to bed if we've had a little bit of a dispute.

"He does what he wants, I do what I want."

While both Mr and Mrs Simmons have received their first vaccine, lockdown restrictions limit their options for anniversary celebrations.

Indeed, they are expecting the occasion to be a quiet affair.

Nevertheless, it represents a major milestone.

Wendy Rose – the couple's daughter – said: "I'm so, so proud of them.

"These days, it doesn't happen very often, does it?

"When I got to my 25th wedding anniversary, my daughter tried to buy a present for me, and she asked in the shop.

"This girl said: '25 years? We don't do that, because not many people get there.'

"I think: 'That was 25, and they've done 60!'

"I'm a bit in awe of them, actually."