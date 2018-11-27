New kit for Woodley Saints Wolves

WOODLEY Saints Wolves youth team will be heading on to the pitch this season in all-new kit this season, supplied by their latest sponsor Eden Hyundai.

Woodley Saints FC are entirely funded by player subscriptions, fundraisers and sponsors such as Eden, which is based at Rose Kiln Lane, Reading.



“It’s an honour to have our dealership’s name on the new kits, because these kids are exceptional,” says Will Smith, general manager of the Reading dealership.

“The club itself has been an important part of the community for over 30 years and as a local man myself, that’s something Eden will always happily support.”



Woodley Saints, based on Sonning Road, are run by volunteers and serve Reading and the wider Berkshire area, providing competitive football coaching for girls and boys across he county.

Many of the Saints’ young players begin their football journey on the Under-6s Mini Saints team and stick with the club long into adulthood.

The local sponsorship coincides with a deal struck by the Korean auto manufacturer at a premiership level, with Hyundai having secured a multi-year agreement with Chelsea in July.