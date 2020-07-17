Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 17 Jul 2020
Yes, it's for the public good
No, it's a step too far
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Do you agree with wearing a face covering in shops?
Coronavirus: latest official figures
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 15
Does my child need a face mask?
What face covering is best for you?
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 14
International Space Station, 2 planets and 1 comet
'This was a shocking incident'
Plans for new Newbury Lidl at London Road Retail Park
Police appeal to find missing Newbury teenager
Village's Black Lives Matter solidarity posters mysteriously disappear
Change to lane markings on busy Newbury A4 junction
Newbury John Lewis shop in Parkway to close
POLL: What would you like in the vacant John Lewis unit at Parkway?
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News