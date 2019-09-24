Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Was the Supreme Court right to rule the PM’s decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful?

Do you agree with the legal decision against the Government?

POLL: Was the Supreme Court right to rule the PM’s decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful?

Yes, the judges were correct that Parliament is sovereign

No, judges should not get involved in political decisions

I don’t know

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Woman cheated store with false ID

Woman cheated store with false ID

Man accused of murdering police officer has charges dropped

Police officer killed in West Berkshire died of 'multiple injuries'

Driver was almost FIVE times legal limit

Driver was almost FIVE times legal limit

Delays to rail services after heavy rain causes flooding at train station

Delays to rail services after heavy rain causes flooding at train station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33