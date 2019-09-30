Poll: Should vaccinations for school children be made compulsory?
Mon, 30 Sept 2019
Yes, vaccinations should be compulsory
No, everyone should be able to choose what they do themselves
Yes, but there should be exceptions for religious, medical or ethical reasons
I have no opinion on this
As the rates of people immunising their children falls in England, the Health Secretary has said he is "looking very seriously" at making vaccines compulsory for all schoolchildren.
Some experts have said it is the only way to tackle the downturn in the numbers of people vaccinating their children and the increase in some diseases.
The uptake of the MMR jab dropped in the 1990s after a report linked it to autism, but rates improved again after the report was discredited.
However, Britain is no longer a measles-free nation and this was an issue Matt Hancock addressed at an event, organised by the Huggington Post, yesterday.
He told the Tory party conference event that he had taken legal advice on how to implement this process.
Do you agree that this is the best way to tackle a rise in some childhood illnesses?
Take our poll and let us know your thoughts on vaccinations for children in the comments below.
