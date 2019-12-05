Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Vote for the best Christmas display in Thatcham

The People's Window – which outlet is your favourite?

Vote for the best Christmas display in Thatcham

Blue Beetle Ceramics

CB Heslop & Co

Charles Hairdressers

Cutting Bar

Envy

House of Cards

Moto Cycle

Newbury Building Society

Picture It

RSPCA Thatcham

Thatcham Kitchen Designs

Waitrose

PEOPLE can vote for their favourite Thatcham Christmas window display this year.  

The Newbury Weekly News has teamed up with Thatcham Town Council to hold a public vote.

Twelve businesses have entered the council’s competition and a winner will be chosen by mayor Mike Cole on the night of the lights switch-on tomorrow (Friday).

But the public can also vote for their own favourite display in our poll below and the winner will be announced in next week’s paper.

The vote will close on Tuesday, December 10. 

Forms can also be collected from the town council stand at the switch-on or from the town council offices in Brownsfield Road.

The forms can be returned to either.

The 12 windows of Christmas are?

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Celebrities attend Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Vodafone employee died from industrial disease

Dying 'countryman' took his own life

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33