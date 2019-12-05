Vote for the best Christmas display in Thatcham

PEOPLE can vote for their favourite Thatcham Christmas window display this year.

The Newbury Weekly News has teamed up with Thatcham Town Council to hold a public vote.

Twelve businesses have entered the council’s competition and a winner will be chosen by mayor Mike Cole on the night of the lights switch-on tomorrow (Friday).

But the public can also vote for their own favourite display in our poll below and the winner will be announced in next week’s paper.

The vote will close on Tuesday, December 10.

Forms can also be collected from the town council stand at the switch-on or from the town council offices in Brownsfield Road.

The forms can be returned to either.

The 12 windows of Christmas are?