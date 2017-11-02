go
Thu, 02 Nov 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Bengal Spice
Nawab
Papadom
Spice
Thatcham Tandoori
I don't like curry
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
Tommy
02/11/2017 - 13:01
Depends who employs the most illegal workers lol.
Reply
Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham
The Snooty Fox pub evacuated
Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run
Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road
standard
Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury
Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34
Newbury MP criticises move to carve up constituency
Council falling short of affordable homes target
Videos
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
What's on today - Tap Factory
Video Gallery
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Poll
Who serves the best curry in Thatcham?
Which restaurant or takeaway do you think is number one?
1comment
Do you like Marmite?
Come on, do you love it or hate it?
Has Hallowe'en become too Americanised?
Would you rather have Theresa May or Boris Johnson as PM?
6comments
Should all mention of Christmas be banned until after Hallowe'en?
2comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Tommy
02/11/2017 - 13:01
Depends who employs the most illegal workers lol.
Reply