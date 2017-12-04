go
Mon, 04 Dec 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Donnington Castle
Highclere Castle
The Castle pub, Cold Ash
I don't like castles
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal
Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened
Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
standard
West Berkshire Council needs to save £10m next year
Pupils faint during half-hour assembly
Newbury MP denies putting party loyalty before own beliefs
"Offensive" objections to muslim centre plans
Videos
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
What's on today - Tap Factory
Video Gallery
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Poll
What's your favourite castle?
Which castle do you most prefer?
Who do you want to win Strictly Come Dancing?
Which of the celebrities would you most like to triumph in the hit BBC TV show?
Who serves the best curry in Thatcham?
6comments
Do you like Marmite?
Has Hallowe'en become too Americanised?
1comment
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News